The Entire Cast Of ‘Moesha’ Reunites During An Emotional Segment Of ‘The Real’

"This is such a great moment. This is beautiful. This is God. This is love. Thank you guys," Brandy said tearfully.

Actress Brandy...

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Hit sitcom ‘Moesha’  stole our hearts almost two decades ago when Brandy first stepped into the iconic TV role of a Black girl just trying to figure it out in Los Angeles.

Even though the show went off air years ago, the memories of the show lives on.

For the first time in 16 years, the entire cast came together for an emotional reunion on ‘The Real.’

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, Ray J, Markus T Paulk, William Allen Young all took the stage to toast to the show.

“This is such a great moment, this is beautiful, this is god, this is love. Thank you guys,” Brandy said tearfully.

During the interview Loni Love asked William Alan Young, who played Moesha’s dad ‘Frank,’ if he considered the importance of playing a Black father on TV when he took the role. Young said the depiction came naturally to him.

“When I received, letters saying  ‘I wish you were my dad,’ or ‘ I wish I had a dad like you.’ it didn’t change me because that was my music anyway. It just affirmed to me that everyone who is on TV has to take it seriously, someone is watching you.”

When asked if they would sign up for a reboot, the cast enthusiastically said “Yes!”

“We ended on a cliff, ” Brandy told the crowd.

The cast also paid homage to the cast members who passed, Lamont Bentley, who played Brandy’s best friend and Yvette Wilson who played Andell Wilkerson.

You can watch below:

