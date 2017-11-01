Two Delta Passengers Busted For Having Oral Sex In Their Seats

These are two people who clearly don’t believe in the saying “There’s a time and place for everything.” Like at all.

According to WDIV, on a Sunday Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit, a 48-year-old woman got caught performing oral sex on a 28-year-old man who was sitting right next to her!

Yes, you read that correctly. On a plane. Doing the absolute most. For everyone to see. Not giving two damns.

And just when you thought this story couldn’t get any crazier, oh, it can!

Airport police said that the two doing the deed were complete strangers who had only met on their connecting flight!!! The woman was heading to Nashville, while the man was on his way Miami after they hit D-Town.

Look: We totally get connecting with someone you’ve just met on a plane, but DIS A LITTLE TEW MUCH! And low key: Wouldn’t it have been easier to just go to the bathroom? Granted it’s small, but at least there’s privacy.

But I digress.

Clearly the other passengers were pretty peeved for the couple’s lack of common decency.

“The act itself is inappropriate in a public space,” a fellow passanger told WDIV. “There are children,” another one told the news station. “There are families. There are seniors. These things should be respected.” After landing in Detroit, both were issued citations and had their cases handed over to the FBI who said the incident is still under investigation. Even worse: The two could be charged with anything from a misdemeanor to a felony. While involving the FBI may seem a tad overboard for a situation like this, because it took place on a plane, it falls under the jurisdiction of federal investigators. “We investigate crimes aboard aircraft, once the boarding door closes, regardless of severity,” FBI spokesman Ray Johnson told the Detroit Free Press. The FBI added that charges could be issued soon. Welp! To no one’s surprise, Delta hasn’t had much to say about the oral sex scandal nor have they confirmed whether or not the couple had been drinking on the plane or whether they were sitting in first-class or coach. (Folks in first-class DO have a sense of entitlement, just saying.) We just hope the couple has learned their lesson and wonder if they ever made it to their connecting flights? RELATED NEWS:

