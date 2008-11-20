Is Latifah Getting Ready To Come Out?

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
First, Wanda Sykes, now Queen Latifah. Rumor has it that Queen Latifah is being pressured to “come out of the closet” by a number of prominent gay groups, to garner support to overturn the controversial Proposition 8, which prohibits same sex marriage in California.Find out more here.
