CLOSE
Home

Is Latifah Getting Ready To Come Out?

Leave a comment

First, Wanda Sykes, now Queen Latifah. Rumor has it that Queen Latifah is being pressured to “come out of the closet” by a number of prominent gay groups, to garner support to overturn the controversial Proposition 8, which prohibits same sex marriage in California.Find out more here.

Proposition 8 , Queen Latifah , wanda sykes

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close