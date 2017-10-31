Multiple People Reported Dead After Terror Attack In Lower Manhattan

HelloBeautiful Staff

UPDATED 7:04 p.m. EST:

Police have identified the culprit in the Tuesday afternoon attack in lower Manhattan on Tuesday. The 29-year-old suspect named Sayfullo Saipova, a native of Uzbekistan, was identified as the culprit in the Tuesday afternoon attack that left eight people dead, the New York Daily News reports. Police detained Saipova after an officer shot in the hip following a crash involving his truck and a school bus.

Saipova was riding on the West Side Highway, where he was filmed waving a paintball gun and a pellet gun before he was confronted by NYPD officers. An officer opened fire when Saipova refused to put down his weapons, the Daily New reports.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

UPDATED 4:21 p.m. EST

The death toll has risen to eight people after a truck rammed into multiple people before the driver got out and shot them in New York City on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. The New York Police Department has characterized the violent episode as “deliberate” and it was being treated as a terrorist attack.

De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo credited the New York Police Department and other first responders for converging on the scene so quickly and possibly preventing additional casualties in what they called “an act of terror.”

It appeared to be a “lone wolf” attack, Cuomo added.

Two children were injured by the unidentified 29-year-old suspect. Six people were killed on the scene. Two others died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

NYC Mayor de Blasio: “This was an act of terror, a particularly cowardly act of terror,” says death toll stands at 8 https://t.co/02oh6pbkcX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 31, 2017

The style of the attack and the fact that the suspect was shouting “Allahu Akbar” led officials to determine that it was a terrorist attack, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. The driver was traveling along the West Side Highway before a rented Home Depot truck entered a bike path at Chambers Street, exited at Houston Street and collided with a school bus, O’Neill added.



UPDATED: 5:09 p.m. EST — The suspected gunman who killed at least 6 people and injured dozens by driving into and shooting them more was shouting “Allahu Akbar,” CNN reported. The Arabic phrase, translated as “Allah is the greatest,” is commonly associated with violence committed in the name of Islam.

Original story:

At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a truck ran over a group of bike riders and pedestrians before the driver got out and shot at them in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC News.

The incident was reportedly being treated as a terrorist attack.

Reuters: Several people may have been hit by a vehicle at around the time of the reported shooting in lower Manhattan in New York — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) October 31, 2017

One person was taken into custody, the New York Police department announced soon after. NYPD shot the suspected gunman was shot in the leg before he was arrested, according to CBS News.

The gunman was driving a Home Depot truck on or near the West Side Highway when he ran over the riders on a popular bicycle path, according to the New York Daily News.

As many as eight shots were fired off before police responded and ordered the gunman to surrender, an Uber driver told the Associated Press. “I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,” said witness Chen Yi.

The crash and shooting in broad daylight took place near a prestigious public high school in the TriBeCa neighborhood shortly after 3 p.m. local time.

“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student told the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”

Photos and video footage from the scene were quickly posted to social media.

Incident in Lower Manhattan (Tribeca) unfolding. Before we jump to conclusions, let the police do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/5CNrNBlC8m — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 31, 2017

WSBTV reports RT ABC: Video shows large police response in Lower Manhattan after reports of shots fired. … pic.twitter.com/YwYrOoKZV5 — 🔴Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) October 31, 2017

Police and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were reportedly set to hold a press briefing on the deadly incident later in the afternoon. Additional details, including an alleged motive, were not immediately available as police conducted its investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

SOURCE: CNN , NBC Newss, Associated Press,CBS News, New York Daily News

DON’T MISS:

Rep. Frederica Wilson Demands Apology From Trump Official John Kelly

Chrisette Michele Accused of Using Someone Else’s Miscarriage Picture

Also On HelloBeautiful: