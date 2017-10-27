Home > Most Recent

Jane Fonda: Weinstein’s Accusers Have A Voice Because They’re ‘Famous And White’

"This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn’t get out quite the same, " Fonda said.

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Actress Jane Fonda and activist Gloria Steinem sat down with Chris Hayes on MSNBC Thursday night to unpack the explosive allegations against embattled mega-producer Harvey Weinstein.

The two co-founded the The Women’s Media Center, who has a vested interest in the topic because of the subject matter.

Fonda dropped serious facts about the Weinstein allegations, which gained momentum since September after dozens of women have come forward to accuse the producer of sexual assault and harassment.

“It feels like something has shifted,” Fonda said. “It’s too bad that it’s probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn’t get out quite the same.”

While most of Harvey’s victim’s have been prominent White actresses, the lense turned when Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o shared multiple horrifying experiences of Weinstein in the New York Times.

As Black women have suffered sexual assault and harassment pre-dating slavery at the hands of their white and Black counterparts, their stories have largely remained undiscussed in mainstream conversations.

We need more white feminists like Fonda and Steinem to continue speaking out against the injustices that Black women have been disseminating over a megaphone, for years.

