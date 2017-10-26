Michelle Obama Brings It In Black And White For A Conversation With David Letterman

Hello Beautiful Staff

Michelle Obama was in New York City on Wednesday night at The Streicker Center. The first lady was in conversation with David Letterman.

The Former First Lady looks poised and professional wearing Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2016.

I’m loving this modified version for the First Lady and thinks she looks so classy and elegant.

She paired the look with almond toe pumps.

Her makeup is clean and refreshing with a nude lip. We’re here for it!

Her hair, as usual, is laid and we are loving the hombre highlights.

