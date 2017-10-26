Home > SoBeautiful

Michelle Obama Brings It In Black And White For A Conversation With David Letterman

Hello Beautiful Staff

Michelle Obama was in New York City on Wednesday night at The Streicker Center. The first lady was in conversation with David Letterman.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

The Former First Lady looks poised and professional wearing Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2016.

Naeem Khan - Runway - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

I’m loving this modified version for the First Lady and thinks she looks so classy and elegant.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

She paired the look with almond toe pumps.

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Her makeup is clean and refreshing with a nude lip. We’re here for it!

The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Her hair, as usual, is laid and we are loving the hombre highlights.

DON’T MISS:

Forever FLOTUS! Michelle Obama Stuns With High-Slit Skirt While Traveling in Spain

Barack Obama Reminds Us Why He’s The Ultimate Bae With A Sweet Anniversary Message For Michelle

Halle Berry Honors #ForeverFLOTUS Michelle Obama With The Perfect T-Shirt

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

14 photos Launch gallery

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

Continue reading Michelle Obama Brings It In Black And White For A Conversation With David Letterman

Looking Back: Our Favorite Michelle Obama Magazine Covers

celebrity fashion , celebrity style , fashion , FLOTUS , michelle obama , Naeem Khan , style , The White House

Just Added
2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons
GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel
12 photosEssence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss
‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty
Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event
Get Into Rihanna’s Nubian Royalty Vibes For Vogue Arabia
House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing On U.S. Refugee Admissions Program
This Republican Congressman Wants To Ban Abortions At 6 Weeks Of Pregnancy
19 photos5th Annual Global Spin Awards
Couples We Love: DJ Envy & His Wife Gia Casey Are Hood Chic Goals
Woman feeding food to man in bed
NSFW: Upon Request, Would You Give Your Man’s Booty The Best? [POLL]
55th New York Film Festival - 'The Rape Of Recy Taylor'
On The Marginalization Of Black Female Victims And ‘The Rape Of Recy Taylor’
The Streicker Center Hosts A Special Evening With Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Brings It In Black And White For A Conversation With David Letterman
Courtroom gavel
Judge Removes Fatal Shooting Of Terence Crutcher From Officer’s Record
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Red Carpet
#DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged Kinky Snapchat Conversation
12 photosTeyana Taylor and Zendaya
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Hollywood Looked So Fly At The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show And Tea Party
Trending Showtime Presents a Reception and Discussion of the Second Season of THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE BIGGEST STORY ON EARTH
Multiple Women Accuse Journalist Mark Halperin Of Sexual Harassment
Halloween
HELLO LIVE: This DIY Makeup Tutorial Will Help Create Your Last Minute Halloween Costume
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Watch As The Men In Ciara’s Life Wish Her A Happy Birthday
Flooding in Houston From Hurricane Harvey
Second Texas Death From Flesh-Eating Bacteria Following Hurricane Harvey
Trending Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals
Jamie Foxx To Play Black Panther Geronimo Pratt In New Film