Cynthia Erivo Radiates In Red At The American Ballet Theater Fall Gala
Hello Beautiful Staff
Source: Jim Spellman / Getty
Tony Award winning actress Cynthia Erivo arrived at the American Ballet Theater Fall Gala looking absolutely stunning. The Colored Purple star wore a Fall/Winter 2017 Zac Posen dress to attend the function. Talk about standing out! The mermaid cut and tiered ‘mermaid tail’ of the dress adds a necessary drama to make this an entrance gown.
Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty
The Zac Posen dress has an off the shoulder cape sleeve biased cut neckline showing off Cynthia’s poppin’ collar bone, strong arms, and sexy shoulders.
Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty
She wore her hair in a platinum blonde cropped cut and a bold orange-red lipstick (get a similar one from Ardell Beauty in Sizzling Sunset for $9.99 from Sally Beauty). This matte lipstick doesn’t dry out your lips and stays on all night long!
Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty
This dress was a fabulous look on Cynthia – do you agree? Tell us in the comment section!