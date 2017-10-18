Home > Most Recent

A California Eatery Had No Shame & Served Reheated Popeyes To Customers

Some people will go to great lengths for the taste of chicken.

HelloBeautiful Staff

A California restaurant is trying to recover after a customer revealed the savory chicken served to customers was actually reheated chicken from Popeyes.

Sweet Dixie Restaurant offered a variety of fried chicken plates on their brunch menu, but failed to disclose that the chicken tenders were actually brought in from the popular Louisiana based eatery.

Everything came to a head when a customer posted a yelp review claiming they saw restaurant employees carry Popeyes boxes into the kitchen. The owner, incredulously didn’t deny the allegations, but proudly gave an explanation as to why on Facebook.

The owner also admitted that several other items on the menu are outsourced from outside venues.

Read the whole fiasco here at Longbeachize.

SOURCE: Longbeachize

