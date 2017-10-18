Home > Most Recent

3 Dead, 2 Injured In Harford County, Maryland Shooting

The suspect, Radee Labeeb Prince, is still at large.

Keyaira Kelly , Staff Writer, Producer

I write what I like. I have a beach cruiser in Brooklyn that I named 'Lucy Blue.' I do my own twists and my own stunts. Follow my adventures on IG @KeyairaKelly

A shooting in Harford Country, Maryland has left 3 dead and two injured, CNN reports.

The suspect, Radee Labeeb Prince, is still on the loose.

The shooting occurred at Emmorton Business Park, 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told the press this afternoon.

“There’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our country. Certainly we consider him armed and dangerous,” Gahler said.

According to reports, the deceased and injured are believed to be employees of the business. The two injured victims are said to be in serious condition at a local hospital.

The 37-year-old suspect is still at large. He drove away in a black 2000 Acadia, with Delaware license plate PC064273.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

