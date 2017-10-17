Home > Most Recent

Police Give The ‘All Clear’ After Investigating Report Of Active Shooter At Howard University

Police gave the 'all clear' after sweeping the campus for suspicious activity.

Keyaira Kelly , Staff Writer, Producer

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Update 2:24pm EST: All HU buildings were cleared by authorities with nothing found.

We previously reported, police responded to an anonymous report of an active shooter on Howard University‘s campus early Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:44p EST, a tweet from the university’s official Twitter handle stated police took the report seriously and are investigating. One building was evacuated in the wake of the report.

According to D.C. police, nothing has been found, but still advised the public to stay away from the scene.

NBC was on the scene talking to students.

“I just hope nobody’s hurt,” one student told the outlet.

SOURCE: NBC

Beautiful News: SZA Invites Fan With Lupus To Attend A Free Concert

Child Dead After 325-Pound Cousin Sat On Her As Punishment

Continue reading Police Give The 'All Clear' After Investigating Report Of Active Shooter At Howard University

