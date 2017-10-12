Home > SoBeautiful

Coach To Change It’s Brand Name To Tapestry And People Are Upset

Hello Beautiful Staff

Handbag company Coach is making a couple of changes, including the name of their products. On Wednesday, the company announced their new name will be Tapestry, Inc. The 76-year old company also serves as home to Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

This news didn’t hold well with many of the company’s supporters; some claimed the name doesn’t identify with leather handbags at all.  In addition to the 2 percent decrease in company shares after the announcement, folks took to Twitter to express their disdain with the news.

While the Manhattan-based company is changing it’s name, the “Coach” label on the handbags will remain. The official name change will go into effect October 31st.

Will this new change stop you from buying Coach bags? Take our poll below and check out their recent designs here.

DON’T MISS:

Get The Perfect Bag For Work And Play With Lucky’s New Handbag Collection

Kerry Washington Helps Battered Women Reclaim Their Independence With The Purple Purse Program

Michael Kors Taps Jourdan Dunn and Lion Babe For Summer 2017 Campaign

Anya Hindmarch - Runway RTW - Fall 2016 - London Fashion Week

GET THE LOOK: 12 Statement Handbags For Summer That Are Under $100

12 photos Launch gallery

GET THE LOOK: 12 Statement Handbags For Summer That Are Under $100

Continue reading Coach To Change It’s Brand Name To Tapestry And People Are Upset

GET THE LOOK: 12 Statement Handbags For Summer That Are Under $100

Make a shoulder statement without breaking the bank!

Coach , Fashion News , Handbags , Kate Spade , leather handbags , stuart weitzman , tapestry

Just Added
Evita Robinson
#HelloWorld: Creator Of Nomadness Travel Tribe Evita Robinson Explains How Black People Are Reclaiming The Globe
Press Junket For NBC's 'Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals
The Hair Revolution Continues: Porsha Williams Sports A Baldie
Orange Cocktail
Hello Yum: This Fall Cocktail Will Warm Up Your Holidays
Twentieth Century Fox And Fox Searchlight Pictures Academy Awards Nominees Party
BlackGirlMagic: Quvenzhané Wallis Is Now A Published Author!
Empty Corridor In Jail
Louisiana Sheriff Livid At New Laws Allowing For Release Of Nonviolent Inmates Because ‘We Use Them To Wash Cars’
All White Dusse Affair
Bambi Confirms She And Scrappy Really Are Married On ‘Sister Circle’
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 3, 2017
Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital After Severe Reaction To Flu Medication
47th Annual Legislative Conference
Thanksgiving & Chill: The Trailer For Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Just Dropped
Coach - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Coach To Change It’s Brand Name To Tapestry And People Are Upset
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
Wig Snatched: NeNe Leakes Kicked Off Xscape Tour
Beauty portrait Fashion Beautiful african ethnicity young women
TRIED IT: Get An ‘Air Brushed’ Makeup Effect With This Easy To Use Product
Trending 2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
2018 American Music Awards Nominees Announced, Drake + Bruno Mars Lead
Stephanie Story
WATCH: Brave Woman Tells Her Breast Cancer Survivor Story
Trending Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast
Shonda Rhimes To Be Inducted Into TV Hall Of Fame
Marchesa - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Is Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Deal With Harvey Weinstein’s Company In Jeopardy?
stressed-out woman
Here’s What You Can Do If You Feel You’re Being Sexually Harassed In The Work Place