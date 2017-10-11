Home > Most Recent

This Powerful Video Proves Why Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ Is The Perfect Anthem For The International Day Of The Girl

"I'ma keep running cause a winner don't quit on themselves."

Charise Frazier , Staff Writer, Producer

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

In honor of the #InternationalDayOfTheGirl, the #FreedomForGirls campaign in conjunction with UN Global Goals, created a stunning video using Beyoncé’s “Freedom” as the score.

Five different girls ranging from ages 5 to 11 are shown raging against the machine of the injustice imposed upon girls and women. Because quite frankly, we got a lot to be mad about.

The video, directed by MJ Delaney was created through a partnership between Project Everyone, UNICEF, and the Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationDelaney spoke to HuffPost UK and spoke about the meaning behind the video.

“Happy, smiley joy doesn’t really cut the mustard now,” she said. “A lot has happened globally, and I wanted to do something defiant and angry and demanding.”

Delaney, who directed last year’s ad, said this year’s venture explicitly spoke to the current political, socio-economic climate.

“Everyone’s angry now, and our girls this year, in contrast to the playfulness of last year, are harnessing that anger and making it purposeful. Demanding change,” Delaney continued.

Staggering statistics still plague women and girls globally.  A girl is killed every five minutes, 1 in 4 girls are subjected to child marriage, 71 percent of trafficking victims are female, 63 million girls have experienced genital mutilation and 130 million girls are out of school.

But by 2030, Global Goals aims to create a world where all of the above injustices are wiped out.

Happy International Day of the Girl!

SOURCE: HuffPost UK

