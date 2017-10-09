HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Shows Off Her October Style And References Bianca Jagger As Current Style Inspo

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. Her current fashion obsession is Chinese rice hats. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Fashion designer, model, and entrepreneur Draya Michele has been killing her fashion editorials. The beauty posted a photo of her on Instagram out and about wearing a off the shoulder pink top from Zara and $1,195.00 Yves Saint Laurent boots with a pink heel and asymmetrical topline.

Sunday’s in October are for pink and your favorite jeans being fresh out the dryer. Style tip : don’t forget to match your heel with your shirt and stand like a flamingo to make sure someone catches it. ••• needed a Breast cancer ribbon and flamingo emoji, make that happen ••• A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Oct 8, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

She looked fresh faced with natural looking makeup and a bright pink lip to set off the whole look. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing a dainty necklace and medium hoop earrings.

While many commenters stated she looked as if she was giving Sade vibes, Draya clarified to one of her fans, “I actually channel Bianca Jagger now since everyone hopped on Sade movement. She’s my style inspiration.”

Beauties, are you feeling her look?

