Mike Pence’s Little NFL Stunt Cost Taxpayers $200,000

What’s the price of a dollar?

$242,500 according to reporting by CNN, calculating the grand total of Vice President Mike Pence’s Sunday trip to watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The former state governor was seen in the stands of the Lucas Oil Stadium during the pre-game ceremonies.

We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

But moment’s later, it was made apparent that Pence left the game after several players kneeled on the field. As people grew irritated with Pence’s troublesome display, the VP later tweeted that he indeed leave the game.

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted.

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Trump later took credit for Pence’s actions, tweeting that he instructed the Vice President to leave the game if players refused to stand during the National Anthem.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

“While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Again our government misses the whole point regarding why players are kneeling during the National Anthem. Pence made a strong display of “patriotism” on Sunday but remains painfully silent when it comes to the systematic oppression that built the need for players to demonstrate.

