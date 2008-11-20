Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We all have those days when we just want to get away from it all. The job is going nowhere, your love life is non-existent and you just missed out on that sample sale you waited for all season. With the economy spiraling out of control, a quick weekend jaunt is definitely not happening.

Great Moods has come out with an aromatherapy line for the bath, body and home that can take you away without you ever leaving home. With fragrances like Escape, Stimulate, Calm, and Energy, there’s something for every mood. Yours truly “escaped” last night with their liquid loofah scrub (walking around the city in this ridiculous summer heat calls for it). The smell is amazing (a combination of violet and cedarwood) and the texture was not rough on the skin — some scrubs can be a little harsh. After my brief getaway in the shower, I opened the votive candle box set (the packaging is gorgeous ladies), which consists of six frosted glass votives. You can light them all at once or place in separate rooms. Personally, I like to place my candles in separate rooms, this way the aroma follows me throughout my apartment.

I was so impressed with this product, I decide to share it with my co-worker. I gave her the “Stimulate” bath soak to try out and she has not stopped talking about how fabulous it is.

I highly recommend getting this product. From their hand lotion and loofah soaps to their room sprays and hand soaps, there is something for everyone. So ladies the next time you need a quick getaway or an attitude adjustment, grab yourself some Great Moods and put yourself in a better one.

