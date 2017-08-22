KKK Leader Calls Black Latina Journalist The N-Word, Threatens To ‘Burn You Out’

Charise Frazier is a multi-media journalist and a pop-culture news junkie who is passionate about making social change through writing.

Ilia Claderon, a Univision reporter of African and Colombian descent, says she at one point feared for her safety during a contentious interview with a North Carolinian grand wizard of the Klu Klux Klan.

Calderón, whose family hails from African and Colombia, sat down for a one-on-one with Chris Barker in July, a leader of the Loyal White Knights segment of the KKK.

When she arrived for the interview, Calderón said that Barker noted her darker complexion and expressed that even though he knew a reporter of color would conduct the interview, Calderón looked different from what he expected. When he found out about her African heritage, he unleashed a barrage of hate speech towards her.

In the first few moments of the interview Barker asked Calderón why she didn’t “go back” to her country.

“We have nothing here in America; ya’ll keep flooding it,” Barker said. “But like God says – like Yahweh himself says – we will chase you out of here.”

“How are you going to do it?” Calderón asks, mentioning that there are at least 11 million immigrants in the United States.

“No, we’re going to burn you out,” Barker says. “We killed 6 million Jews the last time. Eleven million is nothing,” he continued.

Barker completes the segment by calling her the n-word and “asserting” his superiority to Calderón based on the color of his skin.

The interview was released Sunday in the wake of the Charlottesville attacks. Barker and his group were among the thousands of White supremacists who descended upon the town on August 11-12, to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. One woman died as a result of the gathering, after a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters on August 12.

Watch the disturbing exchange above.

