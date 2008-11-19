CLOSE
NeNe: How “Housewives” Changed My Life

NeNe's new look after "Housewives"

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leaks recently spoke on her reality TV show experience to people.com. NeNe reveals how her life has taken a turn for the better with her Twisted Hearts foundation, new friendships and learning to be more patient.

The cast of "Housewives"

NeNe on her foundation for victims of domestic abuse, Twisted Hearts:

“My business has increased. My foundation Twisted Hearts brings awareness to domestic violence against women in the community. I have tons of people reaching out to me wanting to help me with my foundation. Had I not done the show, I would not have this platform.”

On her celebrity status:

“I’m not surprised that Anderson Cooper is talking about me! Wouldn’t you talk about me? I’m not surprised. Anderson Cooper is gorgeous. He is THE silver fox, and I just wish he’d come over on this side of the street.”

Anderson Cooper , NeNe Leeks , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , reality TV , Twisted Hearts

