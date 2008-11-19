NeNe: How “Housewives” Changed My Life

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leaks recently spoke on her reality TV show experience to people.com. NeNe reveals how her life has taken a turn for the better with her Twisted Hearts foundation, new friendships and learning to be more patient.

NeNe on her foundation for victims of domestic abuse, Twisted Hearts:

“My business has increased. My foundation Twisted Hearts brings awareness to domestic violence against women in the community. I have tons of people reaching out to me wanting to help me with my foundation. Had I not done the show, I would not have this platform.”

On her celebrity status:

“I’m not surprised that Anderson Cooper is talking about me! Wouldn’t you talk about me? I’m not surprised. Anderson Cooper is gorgeous. He is THE silver fox, and I just wish he’d come over on this side of the street.”

