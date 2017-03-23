CLOSE
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Skai Jackson Rocks Emerald At ‘Power Rangers’ Premiere

Bunk’d actress Skai Jackson attended the premier for Power Rangers in Los Angeles last night wearing an emerald green John Paul Ataker design from the Fall 2016 collection. Our Style & Beauty Editor revealed on Hello Live, that green is definitely trending for Spring/Summer 2017!

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'Power Rangers' - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

The outfit came in a long-sleeved blouse that was accented with a bow with a snug fit around Skai’s waist. The flare pants were decorated with ruffles down the front of her legs while she paired the outfit with silver sandals created by blogger Chiara Ferragni. Her accessory game was on point with the pink gold clutch she held while posing for the red carpet.

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'Power Rangers' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Her long braids where twisted into a cute updo with the perfect makeup for her evening premiere look.

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'Power Rangers' - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Skai is currently working season 2 of Bunk’d along side Peyton List and airs every Friday.

What are your thoughts on Skai’s emerald look? Is it Haute or Naught? Take a vote below and tell us your thoughts!

