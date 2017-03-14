CLOSE
Jourdan Dunn’s Latest Hairstyle Is East African Inspired And We Love It

Jourdan Dunn Celebrates The Launch Of The Lon Dunn+ Missguided Collection At Missguided's Westfield Store

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty

Jourdan Dunn has truly created a foothold in the fashion industry as a champion for diversity. Doing more than simply diversifying the fashion week runways, the model and mother also become a voice for diversity calling out the blatant problems that are often ignored within this space. It’s no surprise that she also is using her fashion and style inspiration to uplift our communities.

Albaso braids #DoItForTheCulture

The beauty debuted a braided hairstyle that is indigenous to East Africa and hashtagged, “#DoItForTheCulture.” Yassss! Jourdan is wearing Albaso braids, which are a mix between large cornrows braided over rolled hair and small cornrows. Her hair is braided halfway and she left the rest open, showing off her kinky curly hair. This braided style comes from Ethiopian and Eritrean tribal groups. Her hair was braided by Zefan Braids, while her extensions were installed by Renda Attia.

Jourdan Dunn Celebrates The Launch Of The Lon Dunn+ Missguided Collection At Missguided's Westfield Store

Source: Fred Duval / Getty

She wore her new do to the launch of Londunn, her collaboration collection with Missguided Clothing. She looked so cute at the launch, wearing an athleisure look (from her collection!), consisting of a loopback bardot sweater and matching wide leg joggers. This is such a perfect girl next door look!

Jourdan Dunn Celebrates The Launch Of The Lon Dunn+ Missguided Collection At Missguided's Westfield Store

Source: Fred Duval / Getty

Beauties, are you feeling her look? Tell us in the comments!

