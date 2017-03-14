Jourdan Dunn’s Latest Hairstyle Is East African Inspired And We Love It

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Jourdan Dunn has truly created a foothold in the fashion industry as a champion for diversity. Doing more than simply diversifying the fashion week runways, the model and mother also become a voice for diversity calling out the blatant problems that are often ignored within this space. It’s no surprise that she also is using her fashion and style inspiration to uplift our communities.

The beauty debuted a braided hairstyle that is indigenous to East Africa and hashtagged, “#DoItForTheCulture.” Yassss! Jourdan is wearing Albaso braids, which are a mix between large cornrows braided over rolled hair and small cornrows. Her hair is braided halfway and she left the rest open, showing off her kinky curly hair. This braided style comes from Ethiopian and Eritrean tribal groups. Her hair was braided by Zefan Braids, while her extensions were installed by Renda Attia.

She wore her new do to the launch of Londunn, her collaboration collection with Missguided Clothing. She looked so cute at the launch, wearing an athleisure look (from her collection!), consisting of a loopback bardot sweater and matching wide leg joggers. This is such a perfect girl next door look!

Beauties, are you feeling her look? Tell us in the comments!

