Wait, What? Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Is Allegedly Dating The Widow Of His Late Son

According to reports, the wife of the late Beau Biden is now dating his brother.

President Joe Biden and President Obama

Source: White House / White House

Former VP Joe Biden’s son Hunter, is allegedly dating the widow of his son Beau Biden, according to ABC News

Hailie Biden and Hunter Biden began dating after Hunter separated from his wife, reports say. His bother, Beau Biden, passed in May of 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

In a statement to the Post, Hunter revealed he was “incredibly lucky” to have found love and support during a time of grief.

The spokeperson for the Biden Family, Kate Bedingfield, declined to comment.

SOURCE: ABC NEWS

