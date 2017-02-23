Rihanna Named Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

Singer Rihanna may not have grabbed Grammy gold for her project ‘Anti,’ but the world is recognizing her accomplishments in other ways.

The Barbadian beauty just landed her 30th top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and now she has been selected as ‘Humanitarian Of The Year’ by Harvard University.

The 29-year-old is being lauded for her charitable work through her Clara & Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program. She has also supported the Global Partnership for Education and the Global Citizen Project, including headlining the org’s concert last year.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said the Harvard Foundation’s director S. Allen Counter.

Past recipients included actress Ruby Dee & singer Lionel Richie.

RiRi will be honored by the Ivy League institution on February 28th. Lucky Harvard students can grab their tickets at the Harvard University Box Office, 10 Holyoke St.

Congrats!

