CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Rihanna Named Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

Congrats, Queen!

Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Singer Rihanna may not have grabbed Grammy gold for her project ‘Anti,’ but the world is recognizing her accomplishments in other ways.

The Barbadian beauty just landed her 30th top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and now she has been selected as ‘Humanitarian Of The Year’ by Harvard University.

The 29-year-old is being lauded for her charitable work through her Clara & Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program. She has also supported the Global Partnership for Education and the Global Citizen Project, including headlining the org’s concert last year.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said the Harvard Foundation’s director S. Allen Counter.

Past recipients included actress Ruby Dee & singer Lionel Richie.

RiRi will be honored by the Ivy League institution on February 28th. Lucky Harvard students can grab their tickets at the Harvard University Box Office, 10 Holyoke St.

Congrats!

SOURCE: BILLBOARD

RELATED LINKS

Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead Of Michael Jackson In Billboard History

Rihanna Takes Flight For Harper’s Bazaar To Celebrate Their 150th Anniversary

Mariah Carey Knows Who Rihanna Is: The Diva Wears Fenty x Puma For A Sexy Workout

Harvard University , humanitarian of the year , rihanna

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
14 itemsABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
18 itemsThe Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew
British Newspaper Criticizes Meghan Markle For Touching Her Baby Bump Too Much
B. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming
30 itemsSpotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 15, 2019
Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast
25 items Trending 'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
8 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
10 itemsB. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White Mistress In The Face Of His Wife, And It Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
Low Section Of Woman Moving Up Steps
Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’
19 itemsPatrick McMullan Archives
Rest In Power: Grammy-Winning R&B Singer James Ingram Dead At 66
22 items Trending Former Georgia House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams To Give The Democratic Response To Ya’ll President’s SOTU Address
30 items Trending Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit
Black Twitter Uplifts Jussie Smollett After Being Brutally Attacked By MAGA Supporters
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close