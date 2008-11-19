12 DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 2: The Reception

The reception should really stem out of the theme you want for your wedding. Let’s say you plan to have your wedding in the spring or summer. With that in mind, you can plan to have brightly colored florals and linens that will keep the warm-weather feel throughout your reception. Also, holding the reception outdoors may allow for more people to be invited without a cramped feel.

On a Budget? Try these helpful hints:

The invites. The wedding reception is where the cost of a wedding can get out of hand. One way to lower the cost of your wedding reception is to try to keep your guest list to a minimum.

Choice of food. Instead of a three-course meal, you could opt for a hot and cold buffet. Just serving hors d’oeuvres at your wedding reception is another way to cut back on the cost.

Location. Instead of having your reception at an expensive hotel or hall, why not consider having it at someone’s home, or at a club?

Libations. Drinks at a reception can also greatly add to the cost of the wedding. Keep an open bar to a minimum and only serve beer, wine and soft drinks.

Can’t think of a place to host your reception? These websites do some of the work for you!

Eventective

WedAlert.com

