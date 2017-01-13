Yara Shahidi Pays Homage To Sade In Stunning Photo Shoot

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Black-ish beauty Yara Shahidi never met a camera lens she didn’t like. The 16-year-old beauty paid homage to Sade in a recent photo shoot and Instagram post calling her “the queen.”

Did she nail it?

Yara continues to use her platform to educate young Black girls and encourage them to embrace their beauty and get involved in their communities.

