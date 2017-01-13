CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Yara Shahidi Pays Homage To Sade In Stunning Photo Shoot

Leave a comment
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Black-ish beauty Yara Shahidi never met a camera lens she didn’t like. The 16-year-old beauty paid homage to Sade in a recent photo shoot and Instagram post calling her “the queen.”

Did she nail it?

View this post on Instagram

✨homage ✨

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

View this post on Instagram

👑The Queen 👑 #Sade

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Yara continues to use her platform to educate young Black girls and encourage them to embrace their beauty and get involved in their communities.

RELATED STORIES:

Yara Shahidi Looks Fashionable In Florals At The Marie Claire Young Women’s Honors

She Did That! ‘Black-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Gives Amazing Speech On Combatting Stereotypes In Hollywood

Sade , Yara Shahidi

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
14 itemsABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
18 itemsThe Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew
British Newspaper Criticizes Meghan Markle For Touching Her Baby Bump Too Much
B. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming
30 itemsSpotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 15, 2019
Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast
25 items Trending 'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
8 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
10 itemsB. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White Mistress In The Face Of His Wife, And It Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
Low Section Of Woman Moving Up Steps
Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’
19 itemsPatrick McMullan Archives
Rest In Power: Grammy-Winning R&B Singer James Ingram Dead At 66
22 items Trending Former Georgia House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams To Give The Democratic Response To Ya’ll President’s SOTU Address
30 items Trending Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit
Black Twitter Uplifts Jussie Smollett After Being Brutally Attacked By MAGA Supporters
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close