Late Night Style: Michelle Obama Gets Edgy In Metallic Givenchy For Jimmy Fallon

With her husband’s farewell to the nation filled with emotion and somber, First Lady Michelle Obama’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday provided a more upbeat mood, reminding viewers that there’s always room to have fun and laugh.

Being the stylish First Lady that she is, Michelle Obama graced the set wearing a knee-length black Givenchy dress with metallic zipper accents with beautiful metallic Givenchy pumps.

This look was a bit more edgy than we’re used to seeing our First Lady, nonetheless stylish and classy! Her metallic selections represent a growing presence in the stylish runways and fashion shows. Metallics might as well be the new nude – for all the right reasons!

The First Lady’s style and wonderful sense of fashion will definitely be missed as the Obama family closes out their final days in the White House.

10 photos
First Lady Michelle Obama , Givenchy , Late Night With Jimmy Fallon , michelle obama , Michelle Obama Fashion , michelle obama interviews

