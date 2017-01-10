CLOSE
Home

It’s A Family Affair: Get A Seat At The Table For An Intimate Conversation Between Beyoncé And Solange

Leave a comment

It’s no secret that Solange is a style icon and the sister-friend that most Black women desire. So what do you get when you photograph the Texan born beauty and have her big sister, Beyoncé conduct the interview?

#BlackGirlMagic, of course.

Last year, she stepped into her greatness and gave us, A Seat At The Table, where she invited us into the church of Black sisterhood. The Texan beauty continues to illustrate her creativity through her performances, business ventures, and of course, fashion.

Beyoncé has been a huge fan of her sisters album, supporting her work on Saturday Night Live and more. At the beginning of the interview, Beyoncé tells her sister, “I’m so happy to interview you because, clearly, I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you.” While in the past, the two have often been compared to one another unnecessarily by the media, the interview is a great example of what the duo can create when working with one another.

The interview has a broad, yet intimate range, with Solange talking about her childhood, what influences her, and reveals some facts that even has Queen Bey admit, “I didn’t know that.

View this post on Instagram

@interviewmag

A post shared by @ saintrecords on

Solange also talked about the importance of being in control of her voice and image, something she learned from her mother, Tina Knowles.

“If she conjured up an idea, there was not one element of that idea that she was not going to have her hand in. She was not going to hand that over to someone. And I think it’s been an interesting thing to navigate, especially watching you do the same in all aspects of your work: Society labels that a control freak, an obsessive woman, or someone who has an inability to trust her team or to empower other people to do the work, which is completely untrue. There’s no way to succeed without having a team and all of the moving parts that help bring it into life. But I do have—and I’m unafraid to say it—a very distinctive, clear vision of how I want to present myself and my body and my voice and my perspective.”

View this post on Instagram

@interviewmag

A post shared by @ saintrecords on

The interview also lets you see the beauty of Solange, with an effortless editorial of Solange giving us banging beauty shots and high-fashion photographs that look like she was literally just sitting there.

Solange also gets real and tells us some interesting things some things about her that you might now know, like her love for Real Housewives Of Atlanta, “I watch it religiously, and I am in stitches the whole time,” or the fact she’s always on the Internet, “I don’t know. I love connecting people. I love introducing people to other people who are doing incredible work in the world.

Read this must-read interview, here.

DON’T MISS:

These Celebs Love Solange’s ‘A Seat At The Table’ As Much As We Do

Solange On Album Inspiration: ‘I Actually Had To Go Through The Rage And The Frustration’

Ad In London Newspaper Blatantly Ripped Off Solange Knowles’ Album Cover, Social Media Erupts

30 Times Solange Knowles Slayed The Fashion Game
28 photos
Beyonce , interview , music , solange

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
14 itemsABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
18 itemsThe Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew
British Newspaper Criticizes Meghan Markle For Touching Her Baby Bump Too Much
B. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming
30 itemsSpotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 15, 2019
Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast
25 items Trending 'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
8 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
10 itemsB. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White Mistress In The Face Of His Wife, And It Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
Low Section Of Woman Moving Up Steps
Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’
Billboard Women In Music 2017 - Arrivals
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’
19 itemsPatrick McMullan Archives
Rest In Power: Grammy-Winning R&B Singer James Ingram Dead At 66
22 items Trending Former Georgia House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams To Give The Democratic Response To Ya’ll President’s SOTU Address
30 items Trending Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit
Black Twitter Uplifts Jussie Smollett After Being Brutally Attacked By MAGA Supporters
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close