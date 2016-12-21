CLOSE
FAB OR FUG: Janelle Monae Has Her Eye On You With Her New Hair Accessory

Musical artist Janelle Monae is sporting an interesting look for her appearance on Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie, Hidden Figures. She posted the look on Instagram and it got tons of reactions.

Always the one to come with original looks, (while staying true to her classic black and white style), Janelle wears her hair up, split in buns with a cute swoop showing off her kinky curls. Her hair is accented with…eyeballs…looking at you from every angle possible. Talk about, eye see you!

Her new look seemed to be representative of “staying woke,” a term used to describe someone who is aware of the cultural, systematic oppressions and systems that are around them.  She posted a video, stating, “I see you. All these eyes around my head. I see you.” We can’t miss you with this style, Janelle!

She paired her eye-raising new hair trend with a Tome skirt, Daniele Michetti ankle embellished heels. She paired her look with Jennifer Fisher rings and Fallon Jewelry for earrings.

So, here’s the furry eyeball question, is it FAB or FUG? Take our poll below.

