HomeHelloBuzz

The Game Loses Sexual Assault Case From ‘She’s Got Game’ Contestant

Leave a comment
Rapper The Game Attends Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers Pre-season Basketball Game

Source: Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty

Life just got really real for West coast rapper, The Game.

The 36-year-old has been in court fighting a sexual assault civil case for over a year, from reality show contestant, Priscilla Rainey. The model, who appeared on his VH1 dating reality show, “She’s Got Game”, sued him for $10 million back in August 2015 for sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions without her consent during a trip in Illinois.

In February 2016, The Game who’s real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, lost the case because he didn’t answer the accuser’s complaint.

As reported by Bossip at the time, despite Rainey’s repeated attempts to serve The Game, and her contention that he was aware of the suit, the rapper never responded. A judge found The Game liable by default. And Rainey was challenged to prove to a judge why she’s entitled to $10 million in damages. Rainey’s lawyer told the publication that Rainey is still recovering from the ordeal. “My client was damaged by the sexual assault,” Adam Horowitz said. “She’s been in therapy. Now, she’s anxious to tell her story.”

Fast forward to this week, and it appears the young woman has convinced the jury of her claims after four days of deliberation.

The Jasmine Brand notes: The amount of damages The Game will have to pay in the case has not been made public in the case and it will either be determined at a separate court hearing or the jury’s decision on the monetary aspect of the case has yet to be filed in the case.

While there’s no word on how much the “100” rapper will have to pay the victim, we’re sure it will be enough to make him think twice about the women he’s in contact with.

RELATED STORIES:

Rapper The Game Reportedly Loses $10 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

An Open Letter To The Game & Every Other Man Telling Black Women How To Behave

Chris Brown Is Beefing With The Game Over Karrueche

Sexual Assault , the game , VH1

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums
man walking in snow
Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex
Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Discusses President Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts
Black History Makers Today: The Black Women TSA Agents Who Made It Work Despite The Government Shutdown
32 itemsColin Kaepernick Teacher
These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
14 itemsABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
18 itemsThe Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew
British Newspaper Criticizes Meghan Markle For Touching Her Baby Bump Too Much
B. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming
30 itemsSpotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 15, 2019
Fenty Sunglasses On The Way? A Conspiracy Theory From An Avid Rihanna Enthusiast
25 items Trending 'Funny Is Funny' Kevin Hart's Search For The Next Comedy Superstar
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
8 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
10 itemsB. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.
B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White Mistress In The Face Of His Wife, And It Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
Low Section Of Woman Moving Up Steps
Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close