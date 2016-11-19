The Game Loses Sexual Assault Case From ‘She’s Got Game’ Contestant

Life just got really real for West coast rapper, The Game.

The 36-year-old has been in court fighting a sexual assault civil case for over a year, from reality show contestant, Priscilla Rainey. The model, who appeared on his VH1 dating reality show, “She’s Got Game”, sued him for $10 million back in August 2015 for sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions without her consent during a trip in Illinois.

In February 2016, The Game who’s real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, lost the case because he didn’t answer the accuser’s complaint.

As reported by Bossip at the time, despite Rainey’s repeated attempts to serve The Game, and her contention that he was aware of the suit, the rapper never responded. A judge found The Game liable by default. And Rainey was challenged to prove to a judge why she’s entitled to $10 million in damages. Rainey’s lawyer told the publication that Rainey is still recovering from the ordeal. “My client was damaged by the sexual assault,” Adam Horowitz said. “She’s been in therapy. Now, she’s anxious to tell her story.”

Fast forward to this week, and it appears the young woman has convinced the jury of her claims after four days of deliberation.

The Jasmine Brand notes: The amount of damages The Game will have to pay in the case has not been made public in the case and it will either be determined at a separate court hearing or the jury’s decision on the monetary aspect of the case has yet to be filed in the case.

While there’s no word on how much the “100” rapper will have to pay the victim, we’re sure it will be enough to make him think twice about the women he’s in contact with.

