12 DAY WEDDING PREP, DAY 1: The Invitations

Your wedding invitations truly are the beginning of it all. Once you’ve decided on a particular color scheme for your wedding, all you have to do is find an invitation to match!

TheWedding Paper Divas, weddingpaperdivas.com, offer a huge selection and variety of wedding and other invitations. If you are looking for an invitation that is personal and just your style, these divas will be there to help you out.

Planning on a tight budget? Try these helpful hints:

If you’re on a budget and you’re looking for affordable wedding invitations, it doesn’t hurt to call on your artistic side to create your own! You could throw a wedding invitation party where you and your friends and family get together to hand-make your invites. Every invite would be unique, making for a truly special invitation.

Buy blank printable wedding invitations and make your own invitations using your home computer and printer. They don’t have to be fancy, but with today’s technology, you should be able to print your own wedding invitations for quite a bit cheaper than paying some one else to print them.

How did you do YOUR invitations? Send your hints in the form of a comment so we can all share our helpful hints!

