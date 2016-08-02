Rihanna Morphs Into A High-Fashion Glambot For W Magazine

Rihanna graced the cover of the September issue of W Magazine, looking like a diamond-encrusted glambot.
Stunning in a blinged-out crown and choker with metallic makeup around her eye accented with gold spikes and jewels:
The look was shot by famed photographer Steven Klein and styled by the talented Edward Enninful. The issue is a dual cover and the theme depicts the “Work” singer as a queen in both times of war and peace.
The picture above represents wartime, while a blue-tinted photograph below shows a beautiful shot of Rihanna in just a choker, a crown, and statement earrings, which exudes peace:
Whatever the representation, these images are gorgeous. There isn’t a magazine cover the “Sledgehammer” star doesn’t slay.
