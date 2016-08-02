Rihanna Morphs Into A High-Fashion Glambot For W Magazine

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

Rihanna graced the cover of the September issue of W Magazine, looking like a diamond-encrusted glambot.

Stunning in a blinged-out crown and choker with metallic makeup around her eye accented with gold spikes and jewels:

The look was shot by famed photographer Steven Klein and styled by the talented Edward Enninful. The issue is a dual cover and the theme depicts the “Work” singer as a queen in both times of war and peace.

The picture above represents wartime, while a blue-tinted photograph below shows a beautiful shot of Rihanna in just a choker, a crown, and statement earrings, which exudes peace:

Whatever the representation, these images are gorgeous. There isn’t a magazine cover the “Sledgehammer” star doesn’t slay.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna Dons Sky-High, Thigh-High Boots At OVO Fest

Rihanna Looks Oh-So-Stylish In Stripes While In France

Rihanna Wears The Same Thing Twice And Doesn’t Give A Damn