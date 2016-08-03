TRIED IT!: A Lipstick That Turns From Powder To Liquid

Danielle James is the Fashion and Beauty Editor for Hello Beautiful. When's she's not working, Danielle enjoys traveling, cooking Trinidadian food, Duke basketball and discovering the fun idiosyncrasies of NYC.

When it comes to lipsticks, there seems to be a formula for every need, whether you’re going for a matte, satin, or moisturizing look. Since I’ve tried them all, I was surprised when I discovered CLE Melting Lip Powder. A lipstick that comes in powder form and turns into a pigmented matte on your lips (yes, really). Oh, and it also doubles as a cheek tint, too!

CLE Cosmetics champions themselves as an “innovative makeup and skincare line aimed at helping women highlight their natural beauty while not compromising the quality of their skin.” They define their core audience as the minimalist woman. CLE stands for Creative Lass Esthetic and I love their all-white packaging. It just looks so pristine!

They created their melting powder which is a long-lasting matte lip and doubles as a cheek tinter. I got the Barbie Pink, and while it looked highly pigmented in the bottle (and so not my color), I’m glad I tried it on. It’s beautiful!

How to use: Dip the wand in the powder and dab it on your lips, then rub it in, and voila! A beautiful lip.

As a cheek tinter, put just two dots on your cheeks for a nice, slightly flushed look.

I love innovative products and this melting powder is just that. At only $19.99, it’s affordable, too. The powder is waterproof, smudge-proof, kissable, and contains Vitamin s to moisturize your lips.

Pucker up!

PHOTO CREDIT: HelloBeautiful, CLE Cosmetics

