AM BUZZ: Justin Timberlake Caught Up In Twitter Backlash; 50 Cent Arrested For Cursing & More…

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

Justin Timberlake Caught Up In Twitter Backlash

Jesse Williams moved the world with his riveting acceptance speech at the BET Awards 2016.

Justin Timberlake responded to the moment, tweeting that he was so inspired.

The comment opened Timberlake up to scrutiny, with one user asking him to stop appropriating Black music. Uh oh.

Oh, you sweet soul. The more you realize that we are the same, the more we can have a conversation. Bye. https://t.co/FeTmGLOKVc — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 27, 2016

The singer quickly realized he made a mistake, apologizing for his soft clap back:

I feel misunderstood. I responded to a specific tweet that wasn't meant to be a general response. I shouldn't have responded anyway… — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 27, 2016

I apologize to anyone that felt I was out of turn. I have nothing but LOVE FOR YOU AND ALL OF US. –JT — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 27, 2016

Oh man. Too bad the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

UP NEXT: 50 Cent Arrested For Cursing

1 2 3Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful: