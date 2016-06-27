CLOSE
AM BUZZ: Justin Timberlake Caught Up In Twitter Backlash; 50 Cent Arrested For Cursing & More…

A harmless tweet got the singer caught up in a social media war.

Justin Timberlake Caught Up In Twitter Backlash

2013 BET Awards - Show

Jesse Williams moved the world with his riveting acceptance speech at the BET Awards 2016.

Justin Timberlake responded to the moment, tweeting that he was so inspired.

The comment opened Timberlake up to scrutiny, with one user asking him to stop appropriating Black music. Uh oh.

The singer quickly realized he made a mistake, apologizing for his soft clap back:

Oh man. Too bad the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

