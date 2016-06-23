AM BUZZ: Television Academy Tries To Save Whitney’s Emmy; Toni Braxton’s Mom Approves Of Birdman & More…

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

Television Academy Works To Prevent The Sell Of Whitney’s Emmy

The Television Academy is trying to protect its legacy in a new lawsuit, Billboard reports.

Whitney Houston‘s heirs are unfortunately trying to sell her Emmy statue in an auction for $10,000. The academy fears selling the gold award will tarnish the prestige of such an achievement.

Whitney snagged the statue in 1986 for her Grammy performance of Saving All My Love For You.

“When the Television Academy honors an artist for an achievement, it lends a copy of the Emmy Statuette to the artist to signify and symbolize the honor,” states the complaint. When an honoree dies, the Academy “permits the artist’s heirs and successors in interest to retain custody of copies to symbolize the achievements of the deceased honoree.”

The Academy is asking the courts to reinstate possession of the statuette back to them. They are also suing for copyright infringement and conversion.

Do you think they should be allowed to do this? Or should it be left up to the family?

UP NEXT: DNA Tests Prove Inmate Is Not Prince’s Son

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful: