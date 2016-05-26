AM BUZZ: 1 Person Killed, 3 Wounded At T.I. Concert; Hillary Clinton Says She Loves ‘Lemonade’ & More…

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

1 Person Killed, 3 Wounded At T.I. Concert

A night of music quickly turned into a nightmare.

One person was killed and three were wounded during a shooting at Irving Plaza in NYC before T.I. was set to perform, CNN reports.

Reports claim the shooting happened backstage at around 10:15 pm in a 3rd floor green room of the popular music venue.

Video quickly emerged on social media of people scrambling from the scene as shots rang out:

Gunshots just went off at the T.I concert, never been so scared in my life pic.twitter.com/rn0CjpAuaU — Marco (@markygeezy) May 26, 2016

Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said that detectives have a “pretty good idea” of what happened.

A witness claims that T.I. left the green room before the incident occurred.

“Two VIP rooms right next to each other,” the witness said. “T.I. leaves the VIP room before the shooting happened. Whatever went down, he had nothing to do with it.”

We will keep you posted as the story develops.

