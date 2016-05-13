CLOSE
Michael Strahan Officially Says Goodbye To ‘Live!’

It's so hard to say goodbye.

Kelly Ripa Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Michael Strahan’s rock star run on “Live! With Kelly and Michael” has come to an end. After four years of co-hosting the show with Kelly Ripa, Michael said his final goodbyes this morning.

“I don’t like a big to-do about it,” he told the audience. Despite the somber atmosphere, Kelly and Michael joked about his departure.

“I am happy,” he said. “I’m not six feet under; I’m six-foot-five above the ground.”

Michael called it a “bittersweet” moment. “This is a moment that I didn’t anticipate…at least at this point, but I’m going to enjoy it. I’m not dying. I’m still in the family,” he added.

Earlier this week, a source told E!, “He doesn’t need hoopla. He appreciates everyone’s efforts but it’s not something he expects or needs.”

NBC announced Strahan would be leaving “Live!” to join “Good Morning America” on April 19, which lead to controversy after Kelly revealed she had been int he dark about the business move.

Kelly skipped work the day after. She later addressed the situation, saying:

“It started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration and most-importantly respect in the workplace.”

Good luck to both Kelly and Michael, we’re sure they will continue to soar.

