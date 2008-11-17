Docs Use Foreskin To Make Women Look Younger

What DO doctors do with all those circumcision remnants, anyway? Now, it can go right into your face!

Okay, that sounded disgusting. But in reality, foreskin is now going where no foreskin has gone before. Vavelta is a new skin care and rejuvenation treatment that claims to fill in skin to remove wrinkles and old scars, such as those from acne. The formula is mainly comprised of millions of skin cells cultured from newborn foreskin, acquired through donation upon circumcision.

The main incentive to buy this over Botox is that Vavelta claims to be permanent, while Botox injections last only a few months. So while you may drop more than you’d planned on the procedure, at least you don’t have to schedule multiple appointments and spend thousands of dollars throughout life just to look 30 years younger.

Do you think this form of “recycling” has gone too far, or are you ready to give your son the ol’ snip to get rid of those pesky crows’ feet? Let us know!

