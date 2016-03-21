CLOSE
HomeHelloBuzz

Ava Duvernay’s Tribute To Her Late Father Will Touch Your Heart

Ava Duvernay's remembers her father after he passed away earlier this week.

Leave a comment
Ava DuVernay

Source: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic / Getty

It’s a heartbreaking time for Ava Duvernay, who lost her father, Murray Maye, last week. The Golden Globe-nominated director took to social media to tribute the man she called her “hero.”

Oprah responded to one of Ava’s tweets, sharing her honor for being able to speak his graces at his “going home” celebration.

We’re saddened by this news and have Ava and family in our prayers.

RELATED STORIES:

Black Girl Magic: Ava Duvernay To Direct Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

#BlackGirlMagic: Lupita Nyong’o May Play An Alien In A New Sci-Fi Film Directed By Ava DuVernay

‘The New York Times’ Creates ‘The DuVernay Test’ in Honor of Ava DuVernay

ava duvernay , Oprah

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
21 itemsMotel 21:I Am I Was Private Listening Experience
21 Savage Arrested By ICE, Black Twitter Drags Demi Lovato For Laughing
12 itemsThe Young and the Restless
Fans React To ‘Young & Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John’s Death
40 items Trending Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead
Blackbird Film Fest
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On His Show?
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought The F**k Back.’
15 itemsFashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life
Classroom
Christian School Apologizes After Teacher Wore Blackface During African History Lesson
World Premiere Of Disney's 'Monkey Kingdom'
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight
Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums
man walking in snow
Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex
Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Discusses President Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts
Black History Makers Today: The Black Women TSA Agents Who Made It Work Despite The Government Shutdown
32 itemsColin Kaepernick Teacher
These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Campaign Rally in Vandalia, Ohio
Y’all President Called Jussie Smollett’s Attack ‘Horrible,’ But Then Made It About His Wall
12 items26th Annual Pan African Film Festival - Black Panther Red Carpet Arrivals
Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae
US-WEATHER-WINTER STORM
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’
14 itemsABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Air Sign
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close