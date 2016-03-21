Ava Duvernay’s Tribute To Her Late Father Will Touch Your Heart

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

It’s a heartbreaking time for Ava Duvernay, who lost her father, Murray Maye, last week. The Golden Globe-nominated director took to social media to tribute the man she called her “hero.”

Oprah responded to one of Ava’s tweets, sharing her honor for being able to speak his graces at his “going home” celebration.

We’re saddened by this news and have Ava and family in our prayers.

