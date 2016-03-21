Ava Duvernay’s Tribute To Her Late Father Will Touch Your Heart

It’s a heartbreaking time for Ava Duvernay, who lost her father, Murray Maye, last week. The Golden Globe-nominated director took to social media to tribute the man she called her “hero.”
My hero. My father. Murray Maye. The best man I've ever known. We took this picture a few years back while scouting for SELMA near his birthplace in Lowndes County, Alabama. It was a good day. We had many, many, many good days together. Blessings all. He journeyed onto the next realm this week. Out of the blue, he is no longer here. And yet, he remains. I'll see him again when it's my time. Until then, watch over me, Pops.
Oprah responded to one of Ava’s tweets, sharing her honor for being able to speak his graces at his “going home” celebration.
We’re saddened by this news and have Ava and family in our prayers.
