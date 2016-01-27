CLOSE
Chrissy Teigen Serves Baby Bump Chic In NYC Post Blizzard

Chrissy Teigen and beau, John Legend stepped out in style. Matching in black, Teigen wore a form fitting Kaufmanfranco dress, showing off her adorable baby bump, while Legend opted for a dapper tux. Chrissy’s dress showed a little skin, with mesh cutouts.

Teigen is giving us pregnancy glow with makeup done by Patrick Ta. We are loving her Tom Ford nude lip in Sable Smoke. Chrissy’s sleek hairstyle is by John Ruggiero.

Teigen spoke very vocally about fertility problems last Fall on Tyra Banks‘ show The Fab Life. She expressed how uncomfortable it made her feel when people constantly asked her about pregnancy, “It’s kind of crazy because I can’t imagine being that nosy to be like, ‘So, when are the kids coming?’ because who knows what somebody’s going through.”

Teigen and Legend are due in Spring.

