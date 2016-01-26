CLOSE
A Definitive List Of Blac Chyna’s Most Gloriously Petty Attacks Against The Kardashians (And Everyone Else)

Blac Chyna gets the last laugh.

The Hair Show WeekendKick Off Party Hosted By Blac Chyna

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We didn’t think it was possible to be more entertained by the dysfunctional Kardashian/ Jenner/ Tyga/ Blac Chyna love trapezoid that keeps us basking in petty glory. But Blac Chyna managed to take it up a few notches on the f*ck you scale and breath new life into the old headline when she dropped a hydrogen bomb on the Internet. She’s reportedly dating Rob Kardashian (we know it’s Rob by his distinct and ultra recognizable ink.)

Not sold? Hold up. Rob for the win. Peep the key emoji.

Hate her all you want, but ya gotta respect the stripper-turned-mogul’s resilience and ever-adaptable ability to stay relevant on the arm of your favorite rapper or by way of her many businesses: 88 Fin, Lash Bar and a real estate business she claims to dabble in.

We can’t help but side with the Internet on this one, we aspire to reach Blac Chyna’s esteem level of pettiness.

Since we’re in such a shady spirit, we put together this list of all the times Blac Chyna was so petty, so rude.

Get into it below:

1. When she ditched her best friend Kim Kardashian for a new best friend, who happened to be the ex of her ex-best friend’s husband.

Blac Chyna Collage

Source: Denise Truscello / Jason LaVeris/ Jason LaVeris/ Donato Sardella / Getty

🙏

2. When she trolled the #FutureHive with this fake tattoo then dropped a steamy music video with him, leading fans to believe she was the one who Ciara was talking about when she sang, ‘Is that your bitch ova there giving’ me the ugly stare/The one with the silicone ass, and the Brazilian hair?’

3. When she took a not-so subliminal shot at Kylie Jenner’s lips on Instagram. (Kylie, if you’re reading this, we still want that brown shade of your Kylie Jenner Lip Kit.)

💋

4. When she asked for receipts after it was rumored Tyga re-gifted her G-Wagon to Kylie Jenner

5. When she admitted she’s a messy b*tch who lives for drama. Take note.

6. When she and Heather Sanders got into a heated Snapchat beef that lasted 10 minutes (a decade in Snapchat time.)

7. Then posted this

It gets no better. What was Blac Chyna’s pettiest moment? Take our poll:

