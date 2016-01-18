Eagles Guitarist Glenn Frey Dead At 67

It’s been a tough month in Hollywood when it comes to the loss of legends. Just days after the death of David Bowie and Alan Rickman, Eagles guitarist and founding member Glenn Frey has died, according to reports.

Band members told TMZ that Frey had been battling rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. He underwent surgery back in November and his health reportedly took a turn for the worse.

His death was confirmed in New York by his fellow band members.

