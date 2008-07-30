Bowled Over

These red bamboo Asian-inspired bowls are stunning. Of course they’re ideal for food, but why not step out of the box and get creative? I would perhaps place them on the countertop in the bathroom and add colorful soaps or potpourri. Another idea would be to add towels to the large bowl and place in the bathroom for guests.
These bowls are handcrafted in Vietnam and are sold individually.
Go to www.worldmarket.com and find out more.
