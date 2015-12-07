CLOSE
Mo’Nique And Her Husband Will Launch A Relationship Podcast In January

After sharing the details of her open marriage then backpedaling on the controversial “free pass to cheat” comment, Mo’Nique and her husband are going to set the record straight and offer others relationship advice on their new show.

“Podcast Coming Soon! Mo’Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship. Dealing with the concerns in relationships, that affect us all on a daily basis” the actress said in a tweet.

Mo’Nique definitely isn’t afraid of speaking her mind. We think a show about empowering women, especially plus sized women of color on withstanding the pressures of the entertainment industry would be a great topic of discussion for the former talk show host to make her own.

“Often times we are afraid to LIVE our best life, [due] to others opinion & judgement…Don’t allow anyone to take your turn at life. It’s your life to live. Please live it” she tweeted in promotion of her podcast.

While she and husband Sidney have been married for almost ten years, the couple isn’t exactly our #RelationshipGoals.

We think the Bessie star should just stick to acting. Her next film is the holiday movie, A Meyers Christmas executive produced by Gabrielle Union is slated to release next fall.

The podcast will premiere on January 11, 2016. Let us know if you’re interested in taking relationship advice from Mo’Nique? What other celebrity couple would you prefer to learn from?

