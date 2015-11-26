How To Not Make A Fool Out Of Yourself At Your First ‘BAEsgiving’

I write what I like. Follow my trail of stories through photos on IG @KeyairaKelly

Okay, so you’ve made it to the big leagues.

The man you’ve been dating for a few months has invited you to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

This is huge deal and you don’t want to mess it up. You can go from ‘his woman’ to ‘who dat?’ real quick.

So here’s how to impress his family and get mama n ‘dem to fall in love with you:

1.) Dress To Impress

This is not the time for anything too tight because, one, you want to eat and two, you aren’t trying to look like you rolled out the club and Thanksgiving is your hangover meal. For inspiration, look at FLOTUS and just think Michelle. ALWAYS default to Michelle:

2.) Don’t Show Up Empty-Handed

Bring your best (I mean best. Not some kitchen experiment) dish with some sort of wine. Nobody likes a guest that didn’t contribute to the party.

3.) Live In The Kitchen With His Aunties, Cousins, and Mama

Don’t be out here playing dominoes with the boys in the living room. You have to prove you can handle the kitchen (while not getting in the way). Play the role of sous-chef, dishwasher, hype-man (Big Mama, this tastes SO good), etc.

4.) Make Your Man’s Plate

We may be a bit Southern in this thinking, but we believe every Mama likes to see her baby boy’s new woman take care of her son. So just make sure you offer, “Babe, do you want me to make your plate?” and watch respect fall upon you.

5). Don’t Insult Or Compare Their Cooking

I do not care if you like your macaroni with cream cheese, or if you prefer turkey necks to ham hocks. No recipe recommendations, no ‘My Mom makes it this way,’ because they will send you right back to your mama’s house. Sit your butt down and eat. All of it.

6). Don’t Be Caught Out Here Like Cousin Faith

Make sure you aren’t being too friendly with any of the mennsss. Especially not Uncle Eddy sitting in Grandpa’s chair, drinking a Heineken. No woman wants to feel like someone’s flirting with her husband. Keep conversations with the men who aren’t BAE really light.

7.) Be Yourself

Let your personality, brains, wit, and knowledge sparkle. He brought you here because he trusts his family will love you as much as he does.

