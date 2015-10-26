CLOSE
Home

The Real Rick Ross Arrested On Suspicion Of Possessing $100K In Drug Money

Leave a comment
African American in Prison

Source: Doug Berry / Getty

Freeway Ricky Ross, 55,  the former Los Angeles kingpin that ruled the country at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, was arrested last week on suspicion of possessing drug money, the New York Daily News report.

According to the News, Ross was in possession of over $100,000 at the time of his arrest in the Emerald Triangle, “a region in northwestern California famous for legal and underground marijuana production.”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office cited an ongoing investigation but offered no further details.

Read more from the New York Daily News:

Ross — not to be confused with the gangsta rapper who took his real name as a stage name (and then got sued in a dismissed case) — was one of the most notorious drug runners of the 20th century, setting up a nationwide empire based in Los Angeles at the height of the nation’s crack epidemic in the ‘80s.

He controlled thousands of employees and earned more than $600 million before getting convicted in 1996 for selling cocaine to a police informant.

After his release in 2009, he went on speaking tours detailing his drug dealing days, and told his story in the 2014 memoir “Freeway Rick Ross: The Untold Autobiography” and the 2015 documentary “Freeway: Crack in the System.”

Ross is also heavy on the social media scene. It remains to be seen whether this arrest has any merit or if he’s being targeted for his past life.

Read more at the NY Daily News.

DON’T MISS:

We Weren’t Kidding: New York Times Study Finds ‘Driving While Black’ Is Real

Harold Perrineau Slams Critics Who Say His Daughter Isn’t Black Enough For Film Role

College Student, Martese Johnson, Files $3M Lawsuit For Wrongful Arrest

The Real Rick Ross Arrested On Suspicion Of Possessing $100K In Drug Money was originally published on newsone.com

drugs crack cocaine , Freeway Ricky Ross , Los Angeles , rick ross , Stop-And-Frisk

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
KayCee Nwasike
HB’s 2019 Hustler’s List: KayCee Nwasike Curates Events For Your Favorite Celebrities & Brands
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball  Show
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To Sell Cookies Goes Viral
15 itemsTrayvon Martin: Rest In Power
Remembering Trayvon Martin On What Would Have Been His 24th Birthday
33 items'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel
Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field
14 items56th New York Film Festival - 'The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs'
Liam Neeson Admits He Walked Around With A Weapon Looking For A ‘Black Bastard’ To Kill After His Loved One Was Raped
21 itemsMotel 21:I Am I Was Private Listening Experience
21 Savage Arrested By ICE, Black Twitter Drags Demi Lovato For Laughing
12 itemsThe Young and the Restless
Fans React To ‘Young & Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John’s Death
40 items Trending Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead
Blackbird Film Fest
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On His Show?
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought The F**k Back.’
15 itemsFashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life
Classroom
Christian School Apologizes After Teacher Wore Blackface During African History Lesson
World Premiere Of Disney's 'Monkey Kingdom'
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight
Taraji P. Henson Lets Us In On A Little Secret: My Fiancé Wears Magnums
man walking in snow
Meet The Chicago Woman Who Bought Hotel Rooms For The Homeless During The Polar Vortex
Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Discusses President Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts
Black History Makers Today: The Black Women TSA Agents Who Made It Work Despite The Government Shutdown
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close