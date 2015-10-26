The Real Rick Ross Arrested On Suspicion Of Possessing $100K In Drug Money

Freeway Ricky Ross, 55, the former Los Angeles kingpin that ruled the country at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, was arrested last week on suspicion of possessing drug money, the New York Daily News report.

According to the News, Ross was in possession of over $100,000 at the time of his arrest in the Emerald Triangle, “a region in northwestern California famous for legal and underground marijuana production.”

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office cited an ongoing investigation but offered no further details.

Ross — not to be confused with the gangsta rapper who took his real name as a stage name (and then got sued in a dismissed case) — was one of the most notorious drug runners of the 20th century, setting up a nationwide empire based in Los Angeles at the height of the nation’s crack epidemic in the ‘80s.

He controlled thousands of employees and earned more than $600 million before getting convicted in 1996 for selling cocaine to a police informant.

After his release in 2009, he went on speaking tours detailing his drug dealing days, and told his story in the 2014 memoir “Freeway Rick Ross: The Untold Autobiography” and the 2015 documentary “Freeway: Crack in the System.”

Ross is also heavy on the social media scene. It remains to be seen whether this arrest has any merit or if he’s being targeted for his past life.

