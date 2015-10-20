Is 5-Years-Old Too Young For Sandra Bullock To Explain Racism, Sexism and Homophobia To Her Son?

With her son Louis having the opportunity to live a privileged, A-list, Hollywood lifestyle, Sandra Bullock was asked if she’s had to talk to him about race.

While promoting her new film,Our Brand Is Crisis the Oscar award winning actress told BET, “He fully understands what [racism] means. He doesn’t understand why people judge each other for the color of their skin but he knows that they do.”

“He knows that there’s sexism and homophobia, he knows a lot for a five year old. If you don’t start the conversation very early on, you’re doing them a disservice.”

She added, “It’s not any conversation any parent wants to have with their child; that you’ll be judged by the color of your skin rather than the content of your character…Once he leaves the house and I’m not with him, it’s his life and how he approaches it is his decision but I want to know I did the best I could as his mom to educate him on the ugliness of this world as well as the beauty.”

Are children no longer allowed to be blissfully ignorant about certain subjects? Has technology and the social unrest within our nation changed the way you parent?

