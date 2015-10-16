CLOSE
Is Serena Williams Just A Placeholder? Drake Says He Wants A Woman From Toronto

Dear Drizzy, it's time to leave those exotic dancers and Instagram models alone and wife an awesome, independent woman like Serena!

Serena Williams Signature Statement by HSN - Front Row - Spring 2016 Style360

Source: Grant Lamos IV / Getty

Just when we started to like the idea of Serena Williams and Drake being an item, he goes and messes it up! 

In a new artistic interview with W Magazine, Drizzy shares his love for his city of Toronto, especially the women. None of which are named after the superstar tennis champion.

W MAGAZINE (W ART ISSUE COVER BY KAWS)

“Most people I know stay in Toronto. I plan to spend the rest of my life there. The talk, the smell, the sound that comes out of that city is home to me” he said. “When I think about the girls I want to get romantic with, it’s a girl from Toronto who knows what I’m talking about when we drive around the city.”

The 28-year-old also shares that his world is more than gaudy gold chains and flashy cars, he’s also an avid art collector. “The art at Sotheby’s moved me like a song would, I saw music in those paintings. I now try to treat each single as a piece of art. I try to attach the sound that I’m making to an image in my mind.”

The former star of Degrassi shared that he would like to get back into acting but casting directors aren’t exactly beating down his door for roles. “I can’t wait to get back into acting. No one ever asks me to do movies, and, although music is my focal point now, I’d love to do a film. That was the life that I lived before and it would be interesting to live it again.”

He also got deep and shared how he came to find his purpose in life, “I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m a vessel to deliver emotion to people. I want to provide the background music to your life as you live it. I’m there for you in heartbreak and tragedy and joy. The thought of being remembered is what keeps me going. What I was trying to say is, the negatives don’t matter—it’s history that counts”

For the moment, let’s just forget that we’re mad at Drizzy for not publicly acknowledging a great catch like Serena while we enjoy this shirtless photo.

Live on TNT I'm flexin ooooooh

Check out the interview and artistic images from the interview here.

