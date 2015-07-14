Home

PRESS PLAY: Britney Holmes Teams Up With Krayzie Bone For ‘Good Time (Remix)’

Britney Holmes is ready for the world to hear her music.

R&B songstress, Britney Holmes teamed up with Krayzie Bone on the remix her single Good Time. The collaboration was a dream come true for the budding star as she’s always loved the “feel good” music from the late 90s and considers Krayzie Bone a legend. When asked about her music style and new single, Britney stated, “growing up I’ve always loved music from the late 90’s. Music then just felt good, it made you smile & dance. And it was an extreme honor to work the legendary — Krayzie because with the record I wanted to capture that same feel when I had wrote it.”

The duo recently shot the music video for “Good Time” which is set to debut within the next few weeks. Britney is also hard at work putting the finishing touches on her debut EP which we’re sure will sound nothing short of amazing. Check out the premiere of Good Time (Remix) below.

