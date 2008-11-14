CLOSE
Potential Cure For AIDS Found In Germany

Doctors in Berlin, Germany claim to have found the cure for AIDS.

The successful patient noted is a 42-year-old American man who has had the deadly virus for over a decade and was recently cured via bone marrow transplant.

Sounds pretty simple, right?

Well, docs are currently trying to determine whether an historical medical breakthrough has actually been made, or if this man just has extremely good luck. He underwent surgery to treat leukemia (unrelated to his disease) and, twenty months later, shows absolutely no signs of having the AIDS virus in any blood, bone marrow, or organ tissue examinations.

Let’s hope this isn’t just a coincidence! It’s about time we found a way to fight the monster.

