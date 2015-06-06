Here We Go Again! Death Of Georgia Student In Police Custody Ruled A Homicide

Yes, we’re doing this again. AP reports that a 22-year-old college student found dead in a Georgia Country jail died from blunt force injuries to his head and upper body, according to the coroner’s reports.

The victim, Matthew Ajibade, was attending school at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He was arrested on domestic violence charges Jan. 1 after a fight with his girlfriend. Sheriff’s officials initially reported that Ajibade got violent and injured three deputies as he was being booked. Ajibade was placed in isolation in a restraining chair, where he was later found dead.

An attorney for Ajibade’s family says he was bipolar, and that his girlfriend gave police a bottle of his prescription medication when they arrested him.

The family’s attorney said he suspects Ajibade was having a manic episode at the jail.

“I’m sure he was flailing,” stated the lawyer. “They got control of him and beat the (expletive) out of him to get control of him.”

To make matters worse, investigators initially refused, for months, to say how Matthew Ajibade died. However, nine deputies were fired in connection with the death, and District Attorney Meg Heap has said she plans to seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Indictments still rarely lead to convictions, but I can’t say anything we don’t already know. Something has got to give.

