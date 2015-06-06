CLOSE
Home

Here We Go Again! Death Of Georgia Student In Police Custody Ruled A Homicide

Georgia Student's Death In Police Custody Ruled Homicide

Leave a comment
Members of 'Stop Mass Incarceration' carry banner 'Stop...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Yes, we’re doing this again. AP reports that a 22-year-old college student found dead in a Georgia Country jail died from blunt force injuries to his head and upper body, according to the coroner’s reports.

The victim, Matthew Ajibade, was attending school at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He was arrested on domestic violence charges Jan. 1 after a fight with his girlfriend. Sheriff’s officials initially reported that Ajibade got violent and injured three deputies as he was being booked. Ajibade was placed in isolation in a restraining chair, where he was later found dead.

An attorney for Ajibade’s family says he was bipolar, and that his girlfriend gave police a bottle of his prescription medication when they arrested him.

The family’s attorney said he suspects Ajibade was having a manic episode at the jail.

“I’m sure he was flailing,” stated the lawyer. “They got control of him and beat the (expletive) out of him to get control of him.”

To make matters worse, investigators initially refused, for months, to say how Matthew Ajibade died.  However, nine deputies were fired in connection with the death, and District Attorney Meg Heap has said she plans to seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Indictments still rarely lead to convictions, but I can’t say anything we don’t already know. Something has got to give.

RELATED POSTS:

Ferguson Supporters Nationwide.

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson.

Eric Garner , Ferguson , Matthew Ajibade , Mike Brown

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Wanona Thomas
#BlackAIDSDay: ‘I No Longer Want To Hide Within Myself’
The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1
Join Us In Miami For The Jazz In The Gardens Festival
Ciarra
#BlackAIDSDay: When It Comes To HIV, I Will Be Shameless
Aryah Lester
#BlackAIDSDay: How You Can Live With HIV With No Shame
Masonia Traylor
What This Young Mother Living With HIV Wants You To Know
20 itemsHBO Me Too Panel at Sundance 2019
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson
5 itemsTaraji P. Henson
5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019
106 & Park Live
Joe Budden On Jussie Smollett Hate Crime: ‘Show Me Footage And I’ll Shut TF Up’
Being Mary Jane Premiere Screening and Party
‘Being Mary Jane’ Teaser Shows Mary Jane In A Wedding Dress
10 items
Happy Birthday! #TeamBeautiful’s Favorite Bob Marley Classics
17 itemsFormer House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams SOTU Response Showed Y’all President What Real Leadership Looks Like
16 itemsCelebrities Visit Univision's 'Despierta America'
We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute
KayCee Nwasike
HB’s 2019 Hustler’s List: KayCee Nwasike Curates Events For Your Favorite Celebrities & Brands
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball  Show
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To Sell Cookies Goes Viral
15 itemsTrayvon Martin: Rest In Power
Remembering Trayvon Martin On What Would Have Been His 24th Birthday
33 items'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel
Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close