HomeCelebrity

Yandy Puts Mendeecees On An 8PM Curfew Before Their Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

Leave a comment

The flowers are assembled. The centerpieces are finished and the cake is on its way. It’s happening. The moment Yandy Smith tells us she’s been waiting for since she was a little girl. And if you’re anything like the Love & Hip Hop star, you understand her anticipation. Yandy and Mendeecees walk down the aisle tonight on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding Special and we can feel the tingle in her heart as she prepares to say “I do.”

MUST SEE: Mendeecees Denies Wearing A Lace Front Wig At The ‘LHH’ Reunion [EXCLUSIVE]

We caught up with the love birds days ago and the soon-to-be newlyweds dished on planning their big day, if their crazy family members would be in attendance, what Yandy will do if Mendeecees pulls a Hangover move at his bachelor party and if Mendeecees thinks he’ll shed tears during the ceremony.

“You just better show up and be there on time. I don’t need no worry the day of. Whatever happens at that bachelor party…make sure it ends at 8pm so you can be up and on time to your wedding,” she warned. Watch Mendeecees’ response above.

INSTADAILY: Inside Yandy Smith’s Extravagant Bridal Shower
Mendeecees & Yandy Smith
3 photos

RELATED STORIES:

You Better Not Call Yandy Smith A Bridezilla After Seeing VH1’s Sneak Peek Of Her Wedding Special!

Aww: Yandy Smith & Mendeecees’ Adorable Baby Shower Photos

Yandy Squashes Rumors That Mendeecees ‘Snitched’ To Get Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

L&HH , Love & Hip Hop , Mendeecees , Yandy

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Wanona Thomas
#BlackAIDSDay: ‘I No Longer Want To Hide Within Myself’
The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1
Join Us In Miami For The Jazz In The Gardens Festival
Ciarra
#BlackAIDSDay: When It Comes To HIV, I Will Be Shameless
Aryah Lester
#BlackAIDSDay: How You Can Live With HIV With No Shame
Masonia Traylor
What This Young Mother Living With HIV Wants You To Know
20 itemsHBO Me Too Panel at Sundance 2019
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson
5 itemsTaraji P. Henson
5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019
106 & Park Live
Joe Budden On Jussie Smollett Hate Crime: ‘Show Me Footage And I’ll Shut TF Up’
Being Mary Jane Premiere Screening and Party
‘Being Mary Jane’ Teaser Shows Mary Jane In A Wedding Dress
10 items
Happy Birthday! #TeamBeautiful’s Favorite Bob Marley Classics
17 itemsFormer House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams SOTU Response Showed Y’all President What Real Leadership Looks Like
16 itemsCelebrities Visit Univision's 'Despierta America'
We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute
KayCee Nwasike
HB’s 2019 Hustler’s List: KayCee Nwasike Curates Events For Your Favorite Celebrities & Brands
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball  Show
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To Sell Cookies Goes Viral
15 itemsTrayvon Martin: Rest In Power
Remembering Trayvon Martin On What Would Have Been His 24th Birthday
33 items'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel
Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close