Table Top Grilling

Summer is officially over and outdoor grilling is a distant memory, but why let that stop you from re-creating healthy meals? Place the grill on your table, light the charcoal and get to cooking.

This eye-catching table grill allows for cooking anywhere. Roast veggies, fish or even chicken wings. The stainless steel handle makes it easy to carry, even when hot. The wooden trivet provides stability and protects the table from heat. Just add charcoal and light. You can also use it for serving salads, soup or as an ice bucket!

$300.00 at aplusrstore.com

